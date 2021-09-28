Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,428 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.58% of Tetra Tech worth $38,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tetra Tech by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after purchasing an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $153.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.63 and a 12-month high of $154.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.