Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,899 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.77% of MGM Growth Properties worth $43,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 316,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26.5% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

