Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,983,039 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,074,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983,039 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Itaú Unibanco worth $42,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 61.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 227.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 296,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 205,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

