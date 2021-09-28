Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,495 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.66% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $36,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth $5,724,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.57 and its 200 day moving average is $180.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

