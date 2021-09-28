Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 402,914 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,914 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Li Auto worth $38,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 1.82. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63.

LI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

