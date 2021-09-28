Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Ceridian HCM worth $36,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDAY opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $116.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

