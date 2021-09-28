Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Paycom Software worth $36,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $253,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 30.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 26.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $507.02 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $515.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 174.83, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

