Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 110.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,817 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.87% of PNM Resources worth $36,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

