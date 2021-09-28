Deutsche Bank AG Sells 122,557 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,557 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Entergy worth $40,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Entergy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

