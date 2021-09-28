Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,291,133 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291,133 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Carnival Co. & worth $44,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 216.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 109,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 35.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.6% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

