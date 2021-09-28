Deutsche Bank AG Sells 32,594 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,594 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Cognex worth $36,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Cognex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

