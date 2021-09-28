Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,386 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Caesars Entertainment worth $42,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $117.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

