Deutsche Bank AG Sells 64,980 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,980 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Essex Property Trust worth $42,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 248,969 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 595,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.06.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $320.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.25 and a 200 day moving average of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.