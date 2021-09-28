Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,955 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of PerkinElmer worth $39,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.94 and a 1-year high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

