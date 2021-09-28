Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.97% of Arconic worth $37,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arconic by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE ARNC opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.