Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 5.5%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.59 and last traded at $71.59. Approximately 10,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,645,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 118.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after acquiring an additional 869,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,825,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

