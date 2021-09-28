DigitalBits (XDB) Tops One Day Volume of $1.62 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $379.84 million and $1.62 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.58 or 0.00359754 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.49 or 0.00870800 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

