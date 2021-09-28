Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) vs. Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -12.76% -93.73% -26.69% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Blue Apron and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.31 -$46.15 million N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dingdong (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue Apron and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 3 0 3.00

Blue Apron presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.40%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.80%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Blue Apron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

