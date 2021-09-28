DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 5.6%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.80 and last traded at $61.07. Approximately 3,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,249,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLO. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $87,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

