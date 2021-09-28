Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.20

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $26.29 billion and approximately $872.19 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,473,964,269 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

