Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,534 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $39,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.91.

NYSE:D traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. 36,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,041. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

