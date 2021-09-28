Dora Factory (DORA) Price Tops $5.90 on Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $14.44 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.90 or 0.00014183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00118839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043868 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.