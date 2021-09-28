Douglas Joseph Hirsch Sells 123,422 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $5,467,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Joseph Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 5,952 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $255,936.00.

GoodRx stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,220. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.42.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 118,554 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

