Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $2.64 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 46,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,232,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,974,288,000 after acquiring an additional 707,690 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 823,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $144,693,000 after acquiring an additional 87,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,809,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

DIS stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.98. 132,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,579,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.96 billion, a PE ratio of 292.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

