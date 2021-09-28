Drexel Morgan & Co. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Drexel Morgan & Co. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,979,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $9.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.31. 2,253,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,011,609. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

