Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.33

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 130959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.