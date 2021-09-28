Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Up 5%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.55 and last traded at $123.60. 6,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 161,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

