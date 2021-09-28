Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $202,520.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.58 or 0.00359754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.49 or 0.00870800 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

