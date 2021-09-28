EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EnPro Industries by 77.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NPO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.09. 81,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,381. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65 and a beta of 1.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
