EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EnPro Industries by 77.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.09. 81,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,381. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.