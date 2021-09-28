EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $597.63 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $648.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

