Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) in the last few weeks:

9/28/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

9/16/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2021 – Equinor ASA is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It is also a leading seller of crude. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. Additionally, in the first-half 2021, the company completed multiple major commercial discoveries, some of which were made at the U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico and Brazil’s Santos Basin. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026 since 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly dented global energy demand. The rapidly spreading deadly variants of coronavirus can be concerning for the company’s upstream business. Also, low refinery margins and production shutdown have been hurting the company. “

8/5/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/3/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. 117,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,620. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 75.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 799,858 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.