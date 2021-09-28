Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 28th (AFYA, AGFS, AGRX, ALEX, ALGM, ALLT, ALRN, ALXO, AQN, ARI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 28th:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$8.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$80.00. The firm currently has a market perfom rating on the stock.

