Ergo Trading Down 12.8% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $351.92 million and $7.66 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $10.99 or 0.00026263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.07 or 0.06868737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.01163693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00109570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00669664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00560665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00300322 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

