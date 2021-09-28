Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.51. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million.

EEFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,781 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.78. 315,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,983. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.06.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

