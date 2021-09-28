European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) versus Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Head to Head Comparison

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services 5.75% 19.26% 4.02%

This table compares European Wax Center and Carriage Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services $329.45 million 2.43 $16.09 million $1.86 24.17

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than European Wax Center.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for European Wax Center and Carriage Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80 Carriage Services 1 0 2 0 2.33

European Wax Center presently has a consensus price target of $29.78, suggesting a potential downside of 0.01%. Carriage Services has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Carriage Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carriage Services beats European Wax Center on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services. The Cemetery segment includes interment rights and related merchandise, such as markers and outer burial containers. The company was founded by Melvin C. Payne in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

