Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $905,486,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $12.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.42. The company had a trading volume of 547,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,483,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.