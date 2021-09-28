FairGame (FAIR) Trading Down 39.7% Over Last 7 Days

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $755,065.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FairGame has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001735 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005243 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00046941 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

