FairGame Tops One Day Trading Volume of $755,065.00 (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $755,065.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FairGame has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

