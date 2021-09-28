Financial Contrast: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for B. Riley Financial and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 109.51%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 34.98% 90.93% 17.02% Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $902.72 million 1.82 $205.15 million N/A N/A Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.12 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -82.33

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Research Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Auction and Liquidation segment operates through the retail store liquidations and wholesale and industrial assets dispositions. The Financial Consulting segment consists of bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, litigation support, real estate consulting and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments segment includes UOL, through which the firm provide consumer Internet access, and magicJack, through which it provides VoIP communication and related product and subscription services. The Brands segment consists of brand investment portfolio that is focused on generating revenue through the licensing of trademarks and is held

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

