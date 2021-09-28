Financial Contrast: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) vs. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Metromile alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Metromile and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metromile currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.10%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metromile and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.71 $143.52 million N/A N/A

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28% SiriusPoint 24.30% 20.49% 5.85%

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Metromile on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.