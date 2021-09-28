Financial Contrast: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) vs. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Metromile and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Metromile
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|SiriusPoint
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Metromile and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Metromile
|N/A
|N/A
|-$15.64 million
|N/A
|N/A
|SiriusPoint
|$889.79 million
|1.71
|$143.52 million
|N/A
|N/A
SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
43.2% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Metromile and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Metromile
|N/A
|-86.91%
|-33.28%
|SiriusPoint
|24.30%
|20.49%
|5.85%
Summary
SiriusPoint beats Metromile on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Metromile
Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
