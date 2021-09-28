Fosun International Ltd Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fosun International Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.22. 93,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $347.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

