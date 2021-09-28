Fosun International Ltd Purchases 2,782 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $101.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,720.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,598. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,774.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,477.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

