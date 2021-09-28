Frax Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $348.71 million and $7.77 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,577,259 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.