FSBT API Token Market Cap Tops $59,735.06 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $59,735.06 and $27,054.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FSBT API Token has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00122725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044030 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT is a coin. It launched on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

