Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $689,053.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $689,053.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

