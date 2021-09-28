Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 60.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 929.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $315.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.