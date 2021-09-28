GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEAGF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

