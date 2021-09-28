Genesis Vision Price Tops $2.74 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $204,255.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00006550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00163873 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

