Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 6.6%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.40. 71,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,209,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.