Gitcoin (GTC) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00015900 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $95.62 million and $12.39 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00122725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044030 BTC.

About Gitcoin

GTC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

